  Apple testing 3.95-inch iPhone 5, with 16:9 display

Apple is reportedly testing a number of different prototype devices in order to settle on what to release as the iPhone 5, and two of those feature a 3.95-inch screen. More excitingly, it is believed that the display has a 1136 x 640 resolution, which means it's near 16:9 (1.775:1). Welcome to widescreen, Apple fanboys.

According to 9to5Mac, it's sources have said that the prototype handsets in the PreEVT stage of development. They are codenamed N41AP and N42AP, and both feature the same larger, higher resolution display.

The current iPhone 4S has a 3.5-inch touchscreen with a 960 x 640 resolution (3:2), so the new version will be a massive step up and, for the first time for Apple, would play movies and TV shows in their native aspect ratios without the need for black bars top and bottom. There's no indication yet though on whether the screen will sport a Retina display or whether Apple will rely on the extra pixels for clarity.

There's also no word on what this would mean for a future iPad either. Would the iPad 4 (or new new iPad) equally adopt a 16:9 screen?

9to5Mac has also heard that, should these prototypes be indicative of the final phone, the iPhone 5 will definitely still feature a home button and will be the first Apple device to use the company's smaller dock connector.

What do you think of the prospect of a larger screen iPhone? Is the move to 16:9 long overdue? Let us know in the comments below...

Pic: Niilo Autio (Overdrive Design)