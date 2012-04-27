  Apple's Sydney store descended upon by Samsung flash mob

An Apple store in Sydney, Australia, bore witness to a bizarre flash mob protest, with some speculating it was down to rival Samsung.

A busload of protestors pulled up outside the store before chanting, “Wake Up” and lofting placards with the same mantra emblazoned across it.

An Australian blogger who, by chance happened to be in the Apple store, recorded the events and has posted a video online.

What the baying mob was actually saying people should “wake up” too is unclear, though if it was indeed Samsung who orchestrated proceedings, perhaps it’s a rallying call alerting Apple customers to the Samsung Galaxy S III soon-to-be arrival.

An Australian marketing blog has traced the protest back to the ‘Wake Up’ website, which currently has a timer counting down to 3pm (Australian time) on the 6 May. Could this be when the Samsung Galaxy S III will be arriving Down Under?

Thankfully, the UK won’t have to wait that long, with the grand unveiling taking place on 3 May.

Dirty tricks by Samsung, or an amusing and innovative new way of drumming up excitement about a new handset? We’ll leave you to decide.

Either way it tickled us far more than Samsung’s anti-climatic iSheep video reveal on the Galaxy S III’s teaser site.

What do you think to Samsung's (possible) publicity stunt? Let us know your thoughts.