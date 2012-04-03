iPhone beats Android in Wi-Fi vs 3G/4G debate

A comScore report has found that iPhone owners are more likely to use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet than their Android smartphone-sporting chums. Analysing the markets in both the US and UK, the study states that of 71 per cent of iPhone users in the States use both Wi-Fi and mobile broadband compared to 87 per cent of UK iPhone users, while 29 and 13 per cent respectively use just mobile broadband (3G).

In stark comparison, of Android owners in the US, 68 per cent of them solely use mobile broadband (3G/4G), dipping to 43 per cent in the UK. Both are far higher than their iOS device-laden counterparts.

It's easy to see why this might be the case in the US. Stateside Android smartphone owners have access to 4G networks and Apple's iPhones are currently restricted to 3G. But that's not the case in the UK, which doesn't have a LTE network yet.

Instead, the figures on these shores could be down to restrictive data packages offered by the providers.

“The difference in mobile and Wi-Fi network usage across the US and UK suggests that there are a few factors at play affecting Wi-Fi utilisation rates,” said Serge Matta, comScore President of Operator and Mobile Solutions.

“In the UK, the scarcity of unlimited data plans and higher incidence of smartphone pre-paid contracts with a pay-as-you-go data model likely contributes to data offloading among users wanting to economise their mobile usage."

Interestingly, the report also splits down the usage by network provider, and those with less limited data packages clearly see the most mobile broadband only use.

In the UK, both T-Mobile (with its Full Monty "unlimited" plan) and Three (with "all-you-can-eat" data) have more of their subscribers "Browse Only via Mobile Networks", regardless of which device they use; 44 and 46 per cent respectively. The rest of the providers see around half that.

