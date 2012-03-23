  Could Apple's WWDC 2012 start on 11 June, with iOS 6 debut?

Apple could be planning its next Worldwide Developer's Conference to run from 11 - 15 June, launching iOS 6 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and releasing the final version of OS X Mountain Lion in the process.

An eagle-eyed tipster has informed Cult of Mac that the Moscone Center in San Francisco, the traditional venue for the Cupertino company's annual WWDC event, is listed online as being booked for a "corporate meeting" to run for an entire week from 11 June. And while it takes a bit of a leap of faith to assume that Apple is responsible, some things match up.

Apple generally holds the conference in early June (last year's ran from 6 June and the one in 2007 actually ran from 11 - 15 June) so the dates kind of ring true. Plus, the only week-long booking in the venue's calendar in June (the set time for the average WWDC) is the one touted.

It could all be hokum, of course. Apple may well be planning a different venue (highly unlikely considering it's been at the Moscone Center for eons) or there could be a scheduling conflict like in 2006, when the WWDC was moved to August.

However, something in our bones feels that the tip is right, even though it'll put paid to our plans of sitting back and enjoying England versus France in the European Football Championships at the same time.

Doesn't Tim Cook know that it's an important crunch match?

Do you think WWDC 2012 will start on 11 June? Let us know in the comments below...

Pic: (cc) kalleboo - remixed by Rik Henderson