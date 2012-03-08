Apple switches from Google Maps to OpenStreetMap for iPhoto, doesn't ask permission
Apple has integrated map support into its new iPhoto application for iPhone and iPad, but has seemingly spurned Google Maps in favour of, what is believed to be, OpenStreetMap - the non-profit open source project that offers a free alternative to the search giant's system.
However, it appears that the Cupertino corporation has switched over without even asking the OpenStreetMap Foundation its permission or, even, letting it know.
In an open blog post, the foundation says that, while it is pleased that Apple is "the latest to switch to OpenStreetMap", the data the company is using for iPhoto is out of date.
"The OSM data that Apple is using is rather old (start of April 2010) so don’t expect to see your latest and greatest updates on there," a statement reads. "It’s also missing the necessary credit to OpenStreetMap’s contributors; we look forward to working with Apple to get that on there."
The OpenStreetMap versions of the maps appear only in the iOS iPhoto apps. Google Maps is still used in the desktop version. For now.
You can see the comparisons for yourself using an unofficial viewer that apes the maps function in iPhoto's Journal mode: www.refnum.com/tmp/apple.html.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
Comments