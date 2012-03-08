Apple switches from Google Maps to OpenStreetMap for iPhoto, doesn't ask permission

Apple has integrated map support into its new iPhoto application for iPhone and iPad, but has seemingly spurned Google Maps in favour of, what is believed to be, OpenStreetMap - the non-profit open source project that offers a free alternative to the search giant's system.

However, it appears that the Cupertino corporation has switched over without even asking the OpenStreetMap Foundation its permission or, even, letting it know.

In an open blog post, the foundation says that, while it is pleased that Apple is "the latest to switch to OpenStreetMap", the data the company is using for iPhoto is out of date.

"The OSM data that Apple is using is rather old (start of April 2010) so don’t expect to see your latest and greatest updates on there," a statement reads. "It’s also missing the necessary credit to OpenStreetMap’s contributors; we look forward to working with Apple to get that on there."

The OpenStreetMap versions of the maps appear only in the iOS iPhoto apps. Google Maps is still used in the desktop version. For now.

You can see the comparisons for yourself using an unofficial viewer that apes the maps function in iPhoto's Journal mode: www.refnum.com/tmp/apple.html.