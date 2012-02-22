  The Beatles ringtones dial-in on iTunes

Do you like ring dings? Want to re-live 2002 all over again? If so, iTunes has the answer for you as it secured the rights to the first official ringtones from The Beatles.

Yes, ringtones. You read that right. The Fab Four are taking on the likes of The Crazy Frog in the wacky world of ringtones.

"Beginning today, fans around the world can, for the first time, purchase ringtones for The Beatles’ 27 UK and US #1 hits, exclusively on iTunes," read the release statement on the band's official website.

The 30-second ringtones will cost you $1.29 each (it seems to be US only at the moment) and include such classics as I Want To Hold Your Hand, Let It Be, Penny Lane, Can't Buy Me Love and Get Back.

The Beatles landed on iTunes in 2010, with the band's back catalogue finally getting the Apple treatment. Apple Computers that is. The Cupertino tech giant has a long-running dispute with Apple Corps Ltd, a multimedia company started by The Beatles in 1967.

This ended in 2007 with a settlement and Steve Jobs stated at the time: "We love The Beatles, and it has been painful being at odds with them over these trademarks. It feels great to resolve this in a positive manner, and in a way that should remove the potential of further disagreements in the future."

And indeed it has. As well as the iTunes arrivals The Beatles also launched an animated iBook last year based on The Yellow Submarine.