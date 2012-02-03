iPhone photography course on offer for 'appy snappers

In what is believed to be a UK first, London's Kensington and Chelsea College is to offer budding photographers a photography course with a twist. For there won't be any SLR action going on; the course, called "iPhoneography" is, you guessed it, centred on teaching fanboys and girls how to take good pictures with their Apple handsets.

Richard Gray will be taking the course and he says that "all you need is a passion for photography and a creative mind".

"With the right apps and skills, the iPhone can be a powerful creative tool," he said. "It is a great levelling force within photography. No longer do you need expensive or complex equipment to produce great images."

The course will focus on the native camera app, teaching students camera basics such as composition, colour and use of light. There will also be editing lessons too, as well as sessions on specialist third party apps such as Instagram, ShakeIt, Hipstamatic and Photoburst.

Mr Gray told BBC News: "The iPhone is revolutionising photography. It allows you to take a photograph and then process it and and post it online while you are on the bus on your way home."

Android phones aren't allowed at the moment but the course could grow to include them in the future. For now, it's iPhone only and you will need your own handset.

