Apple posts first quarter results: More than doubles profit year-on-year

Apple, under the leadership of Tim Cook, has reported record sales for iPhones, iPads and Macs in its fiscal 2012 first quarter which spanned 14 weeks and ended 31 December 2011. These sales have helped the company earn a record quarterly revenue of $46.33 billion, with a net profit of $13.06 billion - more than Google's entire revenue for the same period.

In the same period last year the Cupertino giant reported revenue of $26.74 billion and net quarterly profit of $6 billion, so this year's results show that the company has more than doubled its profit year-on-year.

This is in no small part down to the late release of the update to the iPhone, the iPhone 4S. Usually expected to launch in June, Apple's latest handset was delayed and eventually hit the market in October 2011, therefore impacting the fiscal 2012 first quarter.

It has been announced that the manufacturer sold 37.04 million iPhones in the quarter (including former models), representing a 128 per cent unit growth over the year-ago quarter (naturally). The company also sold 15.43 million iPads (111 per cent growth year-on-year) and 5.2 million Macs (26 per cent growth). It also shifted 15.4 million iPods, although that represented a 21 per cent decline year-on-year.

CEO Tim Cook is, naturally, in a buoyant mood over the results, and promises more to come: "We’re thrilled with our outstanding results and record-breaking sales of iPhones, iPads and Macs," he said.

"Apple’s momentum is incredibly strong, and we have some amazing new products in the pipeline."

Apple iTV anyone?

