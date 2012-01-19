  1. Home
iOS 5 on your old iPhone or iPod touch...kind of

If you're still using an old iPhone, or an old iPod touch, and you're jealous of all your fanboy friends revelling in the iOS 5 goodies then help could be at hand.

The Whited00r 5.1 mod apparently plays nicely with all generations of the iPod touch and is compatible with any iPhone from the 3G onwards.

Whited00r is customised version of the real deal and brings multitasking, reminders, an iCloud like feature (powered by Dropbox), home-screen folders, Newsstand and custom home-screen backgrounds to ancient iDevices.

You'll no longer have access to the App Store and there's no Notification Center on board, but beggars can't be choosers after all.

According to its makers, Whited00r is the biggest community about iOS modding and firmware cooking in the world and it has a pledge not to use cracked software.

"Installing Whited00r you will get a fully optimised device, just in a few minutes, with a simple restore of your iPhone or iPod Touch," it says. "Your device will be fast and productive again. Whited00r is the best solution for your Apple device, both for power and inexperienced users."

As always with modding, air some caution as you're taking matters out of official hands. You can download Whited00r 5.1 now.

