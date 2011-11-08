iOS 5 tweak reveals hidden iPhone panorama camera mode
A self-confessed iPhone hacker and geek going by the name of Conrad Kramer has uncovered a secret iOS 5 camera function that allows iPhones running the new software to take panorama shots from within the native camera app.
The panorama mode can be enabled by altering the commands in your phone's back-end and points towards a function labelled "Firebreak" that didn't quite make the iOS 5 grade.
Revealing his find on Twitter, Kramer said:
"So, I found out how to enable Panorama is the iOS Camera app. Set the key 'EnableFirebreak' to YES in com.apple.mobileslideshow.plist"
Once enabled, the function allows you to take pictures that can be stitched together, left to right, much like Microsoft's popular Photosynth app, which is available in the App Store.
iOS 5 brought with it a number of camera improvements including grid lines, pinch-to-zoom gestures, single-tap focus and exposure locks to compose a picture on the fly.
Let's hope that a future revision of the platform adds the panorama mode; it's a great tool to have for capturing landscape scenery, big groups of friends and fat people.
