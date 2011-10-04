iPhone 4S launch day: Covent Garden awaits

With all tech eyes turning towards Cupertino for the announcement of the new iPhone 4S/5, we're here on the ground bringing you all the details from the Covent Garden "Let's talk iPhone" event.

With windows shrouded from prying eyes, Apple's second London store stands poised and ready to deliver its latest iPhone. Staff are on the door, with the Apple Store closed for today's event.

Will two new iPhones be launched tonight? Will we get an updated iPhone 4S and a newer flagship iPhone 5? Will those rumours of a bigger screen prove correct? Will the emphasis be on new battery technology? We'll bring you all the specs, pictures and details, as soon as we have them.

Will tonight also see iOS 5 go live for those existing iPhone, iPod touch and iPad owners? We certainly hope so, ushering in a new run of features and paving the way for new hardware to launch on the latest software from Apple.

How will Tim Cook deliver the news? Will we see an appearance from Steve Jobs, or will he leave it to the new man? Will Apple deviate from their new iconic delivery? We're sure that plenty of partners will join Cook on stage to flesh out those details.

Finally, when will you be able to get your hands on the new iPhone? Will that date of 21 October ring true? We'll be getting our grimy mitts on one tonight to bring you our first impressions and, naturally, some cracking shots of the new hardware.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: The UK event in Covent Garden didn't give us the opportunity to get hands-on with the new iPhone 4S, but as soon as we do, we'll let you know.