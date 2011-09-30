  iPhone 5: Fan makes his own prototype

It seems the wait of just a couple more weeks for an iPhone 5 is too much for some people, especially the chaps at German website Benm.at who have, based on rumours and CAD drawings, built their own iPhone 5 instead.

But rather than using origami, a plastic washing up bottle and some Pritt Stick; the site has built a mockup of what it believes the iPhone 5 will look like out of glass and aluminium.

"Based on CAD designs, hardware components, several leaked hints, cases and recent, believable mockups we created a three-dimensional computer model. This virtual model was then used to build a very detailed, true prototype that you can hold in your own two hands," explaining how Benm.at came to the design.

According to the author, the iPhone 5 mockup has been made in the same way that Apple makes the iPad. The back has been machined from a solid block of aluminium, which has then been treated with glass pearls to get the same slightly rough touch.

All that development means that the new phone can be compared to a handful of its competitors, like the iPhone 4 and the Samsung Galaxy S II.

The end result? A rather nice paperweight that doesn't have a camera - the developers couldn’t work out where it was supposed to go.

Still, what the pictures do show us is that the iPhone 5, if the measurements are correct, will be significantly thinner than the current iPhone 4 and the Samsung Galaxy S II.

Pocket-lint will be live from the Apple "Let's talk iPhone" event bringing you all the latest news as it happens.