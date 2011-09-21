  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone 5 release date to be announced 4 October claim sources

|
  iPhone 5 release date to be announced 4 October claim sources
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

Sources are claiming that Apple will launch the new iPhone 5 on the 4 October with the actual iPhone 5 release date pegged for later in the month.

All Things Digital, who are the source of the top secret information, say that the new Apple CEO, Tim Cook, will be the one giving the presentation to the watching world, and that while it’s all to be completely finalised, it is pretty much "green for launch".

Steve Jobs who stepped down in August as the CEO of the company isn't mentioned in the plans that see Tim Cook leading the presentation. 

The iPhone 5 release date in the UK and the US has long been a subject of rumour as far back as the spring, with speculation over screen size ad form factor making it all the more difficult for those who want the new smartphone from Apple to wait patiently.

If Apple keeps with previous release schedules, we can expect an iPhone 5 release date in the UK in a couple of weeks. That gives operators like Orange, O2, Vodafone and Three the chance to drum up pre-orders and tease us with hot iPhone 5 deals.

Rest assured Pocket-lint will be bringing you plenty of detail when Apple announces the new iPhone 5.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X review: Smartphones just got interesting again
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, release date, news and rumours
Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Microsoft's new app lets you mirror an Android phone to your PC
IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show this September
Motorola P30 looks like an iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro mashup
Comments