iPhone radiation detector tells you a nuclear meltdown is coming your way

There’s been a nuclear holocaust, radiation is everywhere, and it’s been weeks since you’ve been out of your house. If only you knew whether it was safe to venture outside.

In steps the Scoche RDTX-PRO radiation detector and app for iPhone and iPod touch, of course.

A must-have for those that believe such a catastrophic meltdown is about to happen, or probably just those living near a nuclear power plant that’s on the Fritz, the radiation detector requires no calibration and allows users to accurately detect gamma radiation above 60keV within +/- 5% accuracy.

The device attaches to an iPhone or iPod touch via the dock connection, no really, and provides up to 96 hours of radiation detection from a single AA battery.

After connecting the Scosche RDTX-PRO with an iPhone or iPod touch, users are prompted to download the free accompanying radTEST app. The app offers a consumer-friendly meter display that shows radiation levels as safe (green), elevated (yellow) or dangerous (red). For the advanced user the digital display mode can be used to determine exact radiation levels. Users can also share their results using Facebook, Twitter and Google Maps.

The Scosche RDTX-PRO retails for $329.99 and will be available in September from Synexx in Tokyo Japan. $10 of each unit sold will be donated to a group of charities with a goal of reaching 1 million dollars within 2 years. The charities include the Bikki Children’s Fund, Samaritan’s Purse, All Hands Volunteers, and others committed to aiding those that were affected by the Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami.