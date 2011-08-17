  Apple iPhone 5 release now tipped at 7 October

Apple is planning to sell the iPhone 5 (at least) on 7 October, according to latest sources. And it is also claimed that the company will start pre-orders for the new, much sought-after (and delayed) handset at the end of September.

Those dates, coupled with an increasing belief that the launch event itself will be on 7 September, make up for a very busy month for the Cupertino giant.

9to5Mac states that it has heard about the 7 October on-sale date "independently" from TiPb, who concurs, although the former's sources also claim that Apple has been toing and froing between 7 and 14 October. And it is understood that the earlier date has been chosen because manufacture has been moving along nicely.

Additionally, the iPhone 5 may not be the only device on sale that day, as the rumour mill is chatting itself silly over the prospect of a second mobile handset also arriving on the same day. It is believed that the unprecedented addition of a second device in Apple's phone line-up will be smaller, cheaper and, possibly, available for pre-pay customers.

Features for the iPhone 5 are also being touted as an 8-megapixel camera, dual-core A5 processor, voice-based navigation system, and panorama photography capabilities.

No matter what, the one thing we can guarantee is that there will be queues around the block at every Apple Store worldwide. However, in the UK at least, doesn't Apple realise that October is generally a very rainy month? We're usually okay in June.

A bit of advice Apple fanboys and gals... Take an umbrella.

Will you be queuing (in the rain) for the new iPhone 5? Let us know in the comments below...