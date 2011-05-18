  Apple proposes even smaller SIM cards, Orange says yes please

After failing to get other manufacturers to adopt its micro-SIM card found in the first iPad and now used in the iPad 2 and iPhone 4, Orange has revealed that Apple is looking to shrink the humble SIM card even more.

Talking to Reuters, the mobile phone operator has spilled the beans on details that Apple has proposed a standardised SIM card that’s smaller than the one it currently uses, so phone makers can save even more space inside their phones as they try to pack in more and more tech.

"We were quite happy to see last week that Apple has submitted a new requirement to (European telecoms standards body) ETSI for a smaller SIM form factor - smaller than the one that goes in iPhone 4 and iPad," Anne Bouverot, Orange's head of mobile services told the news agency, before adding that "They have done that through the standardization route, through ETSI, with the sponsorship of some major mobile operators, Orange being one of them."

The implications of a new standard is not likely to affect consumers in the wider picture, as operators like Orange will most likely supply adapters to fit phones that aren’t the new standard, if and when it gets approved - iPhone 4 users have already discovered the difficulties of this when and if they shift back to a non micro-SIM card phone.

Also, it’s worth noting that you shouldn’t expect that to mean a new mini SIM card next week or even in time for the possible launch of the iPhone 5 later this year. Bouverot says that these things take time, suggesting that such a standard wouldn’t be available until 2012 at the earliest.