  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple iOS 4.3.3 ready to kill your location data cache

|
1/2 Pocket-lint
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

Apple has released an update for iOS 4.3 that reduces the amount of location data the phone stores.

As Apple promised in its location Q&A last week, iOS 4.3.3, available for download now, addresses three bugs related to the database of location information on iOS devices.

According to the security notes the new update reduces the size of the cache, no longer backs the cache up to iTunes, and deletes the cache entirely when Location Services is turned off. 

Apple has made the quick move after researchers found that the iPhone was storing up to a year’s worth of personal location data. 

Apple clearly hopes that answering and fixing the known problem will draw a line under the matter. 

It doesn't appear to add any other features. Let us know if you spot anything.

Apple found tracking your location in iOS 4 privacy breach

PopularIn Phones
  1. Asus Zenfone 5 review: The mid-price phone to take Asus to the big time?
  2. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  1. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  2. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  3. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  4. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  5. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
Comments