Apple iOS 4.3.3 ready to kill your location data cache

Apple has released an update for iOS 4.3 that reduces the amount of location data the phone stores.

As Apple promised in its location Q&A last week, iOS 4.3.3, available for download now, addresses three bugs related to the database of location information on iOS devices.

According to the security notes the new update reduces the size of the cache, no longer backs the cache up to iTunes, and deletes the cache entirely when Location Services is turned off.

Apple has made the quick move after researchers found that the iPhone was storing up to a year’s worth of personal location data.

Apple clearly hopes that answering and fixing the known problem will draw a line under the matter.

It doesn't appear to add any other features. Let us know if you spot anything.

