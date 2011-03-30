iPhone 5 summer delay looking likely

Back on Monday when Apple released the details of 2011's WWDC event we at Pocket-lint ran a story stating that the Cupertino giant would no doubt be announcing the iPhone 5 during the event's opening keynote.

After all, Apple is a creature of habit and has announced the last three iterations of its mobile phone handset at the event in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

And, although the invite did quote Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide product marketing as saying: "At this year’s conference we are going to unveil the future of iOS and Mac OS," leading to doubts from the likes of Jim Dalrymple from The Loop that any new hardware release would be mentioned, we still weren't convinced.

After all, Apple is hardly likely to send out invites saying: "Come take a look at the iPhone 5" and the future of iOS is surely going to have the next-gen iPhone at its core.

But the evidence against the traditional June iPhone launch being scrapped seems to be mounting up now. And none more so than a report on a Japanese website which claims that Apple has not yet put in the orders to its Chinese manufacturing partners with regards to a new handset - something it surely would have done if a June launch was still on the cards.

The suggestion now seems to be that Apple will wait until its new financial year at the end of September before releasing any new mobile toys.

But it's not all doom and gloom fanboys. Oh no. For you see, September could yet prove to be a bumper iDevice month with not only an iPhone 5 hitting the Apple Store but possibly an iPad 3 as well (as previously reported on Pocket-lint). Or, if not an iPad 3, at least an updated version of the sequel that hit UK shops last week.

And both devices will come packing the cloudtastic iOS 5 that is due to be shown off in June at WWDC. Exciting stuff, we're sure you'll agree.

Saying at that, we still wouldn't be surprised to see Jobs take the stage on 6 June with a shiny new iPhone in his hand.....

In the meantime check out our iPhone 5: specs and features wishlist

And the iPad 3: Specs and features wishlist too

