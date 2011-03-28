  1. Home
iPhone 5 announcement - 6 June?

Apple has just announced the details of its Worldwide Developers Conference for 2011 (WWDC 2011) - it will take place at San Francisco’s Moscone West from 6 - 10 June.

Now, at WWDC 2008, on the opening day, Apple announced the iPhone 3G.

At WWDC 2009, on the opening day, Apple announced the iPhone 3GS.

And, at WWDC 2010, on the opening day, Apple announced the iPhone 4.

You can see where we're going with this surely? For those less quick on the uptake, we're suggesting that Apple will use the opening keynote of this year's expo - on 6 June - to introduce the iPhone 5 (or iPhone 4G, or whatever else it calls its next-gen handset).

And Apple has already confirmed it'll be big on announcements with regards to iOS.

"At this year’s conference we are going to unveil the future of iOS and Mac OS," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide product marketing.

"If you are an iOS or Mac OS X software developer, this is the event that you do not want to miss."

Oooh, exciting stuff. So stay tuned for all the details as they drop. And we're pretty sure that they'll be some juicy iPhone 5 rumours and gossip in the next few weeks as well.

Check out our iPhone 5: specs and features wishlist

