White iPhone 4: Coming with the daffodils

White iPhone 4: Coming with the daffodils
The white iPhone 4 saga has taken yet another twist, with Apple confirming that it doesn't expect to begin shipping it until the spring.

Apple released official word saying: "we’re sorry to disappoint customers waiting for the white iPhone yet again, but we’ve decided to delay its release until this spring", after hopes were raised when the elusive device showed up on the updated Apple Store app.

However, this has now proved to be the dawn of false hope, as it was included in error.

Apple first stated that the white handset would be hitting the shops by the end of July, a statement backed up by Apple in the UK originally.

Then it was delayed for a few weeks, before an announcement was made stating that: "white models of Apple's new iPhone 4 have continued to be more challenging to manufacture than we originally expected, and as a result they will not be available until later this year".

Even that conservative estimate has proved way off of the mark.

For now then, Tipp-Ex is the only answer.

In the meantime, check out our Apple iPhone 4 review

