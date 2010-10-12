  1. Home
date 2010-10-12

Apple: There's a trademark for that

Apple: There's a trademark for that

Getting a trademark for your well known slogan? There's an app for that.

There isn't really, but we thought it worked well as an opening line for a story about Apple being awarded a trademark for the catchphrase.

The line, which has taken on meme status online, with a number of tech-based gags doing the rounds, was first used in early 2009.

Apple filed for the trademark in December 2009, and the finer print states that it covers:

"Retail store services featuring computer software provided via the Internet and other computer and electronic communication networks; retail store services featuring computer software for use on handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics".

So, next time you crack a funny "there's an app for that" joke, be sure that there isn't an Apple legal man within earshot, or you could be liable for copyright infringement.

