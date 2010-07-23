Apple's bumper offer goes live

Reports suggest that customers who bought an Apple iPhone 4 bumper online, before Steve Jobs' announcement that the accessory would be offered free, are receiving emails saying that their purchase has been refunded.

TUAW state that the email reads:

Dear Apple Customer,

Apple recently announced that iPhone 4 customers who purchased an iPhone 4 Bumper are eligible for a full refund.

As of today, we have automatically processed your refund.

Thank you for choosing Apple.

Sincerely, Apple Online Store Support

Also, bumpers are no longer for sale in the Apple Store. They still show up if you search for them but they have a price of £0.00 and the status says "currently unavailable".

We're in the process of speaking to our Apple contacts here in the UK to clarify the situation on this side of the pond, and we'll let you know the details as soon as we get them.

Have you received a refund email? Let us know using the comments below.

Update: Well, the press office at Apple aren't giving too much away but we did manage to speak to an Apple Store employee who stated that if you've alread bought a bumper from the company, they will issue you with a refund in store. He also said they would keep your old bumper and give you a shiny new one as well. The employee said a web-page should be going live soon, which will provide a direct link to claim your free bumper.