  iPhone and iPad games sale now on

To celebrate the forthcoming Comic Con in San Diego, running from 22 - 25 July, Capcom has dropped the prices of its iPhone and iPad games, presumably to get the attention of the swarm of comic book fans wandering past its booth.

Resident Evil 4 is reduced for both iPhone and iPad, costing £1.79 on each, while its other titles are all iPhone only.

Superb retro arcade shooter 1942: First Strike is available for just 59p. As are puzzle games KENKEN: Train your Brain and Hatchlings, and retro arcade titles Dark Void Zero, Ghosts'N Goblins Gold Knights and Mega Man II.

Another puzzle game, Bomblink, is now down to £1.19, while the other Resident Evil title, Resident Evil: Degeneration, is now £1.79, along with the iPhone version of the hugely popular Nintendo DS game Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and KENKEN Pro by Will Shortz.

The last discounted title to hit UK iTunes is Street Fighter IV, now £3.99.

US iTunes users also get discounts on Who Wants to be a Millionaire 2010, Cash Cab, and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader 2010, which are region locked due to rights issues.

Rival developer Gameloft has also got a sale on at present. The prices of three of its iPhone games have been heavily reduced.

Modern Combat Sandstorm, Dungeon Hunter, and Skater Nation are all currently available for 59p each.

Both companies are only offering their discounts for a limited amount of time, with Capcom's only lasting until the end of Comic Con (25 July), so get in while you can.

Do you know of any other big iPhone or iPad app bargains? Let us know in the comments below...