  Proporta to let you swap Apple bumper for better case

Proporta, the company that makes like a gazillion iPod, iPhone, and iPad cases, has swooped in to offer iPhone 4 customers, not that impressed with the idea of a bumper for their phone, an alternative case at a discount.

"We think it's very generous of Apple and admire their commitment to solving the problem", a spokeswomen for the company told Pocket-lint, after we requested a comment on the news that Apple would be dishing out a free bumper or alternative case to the 3m people that had already bought an iPhone 4 since it's launch in June.

"As a mobile device accessories company with over 3000 cases we realise that a free case is a free case and that a lot of customers will still want fully surrounded protection, so we'd like to offer customers 20 per cent off any Proporta Case or Screen Protector for the iPhone 4, if they return their bumper case to us".

The move means that users who aren't that impressed by the "rubber band" as some have called it, will be able to upgrade to something a little more protective and snazzier, but get some money off in the process.

Those who want to claim the deal need to simply enter the promotional code CASEFREE at the company's website when ordering.