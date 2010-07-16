  Apple Press Conference: iPhone 4 drops more calls than 3GS

One of the most interesting revelations that came out of the Apple press conference was Steve Jobs admitting that, according to data given to him by AT&T, the iPhone 4 was, in fact, dropping more calls than the iPhone 3GS.

"Even though we think the iPhone 4's antenna is superior, I must report to you that the iPhone 4 drops more calls per 100 than the iPhone 3GS. That's what the data says", he said.

But, and it's a big but (I like big buts and I cannot lie), Jobs stated that it is less than one in every 100 calls that is dropped with the iPhone 4, so it's hardly an issue.

Still though, must be annoying that an older product is proving to be superior.

Jobs' reckoning is that more people have got cases on their 3GSes, and so reception is slightly better because cases help with the signal. Hmmmmmm. Seems a bit like he's clutching at straws with that one.

However, he was humble enough to admit to a problem, and he said that Apple will help every customer find a solution.

"We care about every user", he said. "And we're not going to stop until every one of those is happy".

Jobs was keen to put a full stop to the PR disaster during his closing remarks.

"There is no 'antennagate'", he said.

Unfortunately for Jobs - it's not really up to him whether there is or not. We shall see what the public thinks before putting this 'antennagate' issue to bed.

Is "antennagate" over? Let us know what you think...