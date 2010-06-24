  1. Home
iPhone 4: Bash protecting bamboo cases

|
iPhone 4: Bash protecting bamboo cases
So, you queued all night for your iPhone 4. And now you're worried sick about using it in case you scratch it up and make your £599 phone look more like £5.99. Well worry no more, get one of these stylish bamboo cases from American company Grove.

Available in either amber or natural bamboo colour with a stainless steel bezel these cases will only add 1.8mm of thickness to your new phone. They've got an ultra-suede liner to protect your phone and you can customise your design with your own laser engraving to make it more personal.

They cost $49 for a plain one, or $69 for an engraved one and it'll cost you $20 to get one sent over the Atlantic.

Order them direct from here.

