iPhone 4 bumpers give iPhone 4 colourful protection

Apple has entered the protection business with its first iPhone cases, specifically for the new iPhone.

Rather than opt to sell the iPhone in a range of colours other than black and white, Apple is to sell a range of colourful cases instead.

From 24 June, users looking to protect and brighten up their phone will be able to do so in blue, green, orange, or pink, and rather strangely white or black.

With metal buttons for volume and power, two-tone colours, and a combination of rubber and moulded plastic, Bumpers add a touch of style to any iPhone 4 says Apple.

Apple isn't the only one selling covers, iLuv and Scosche have already contacted us at Pocket-lint to tell us they plan on releasing cases to fit the new design in the next couple of weeks, just in time for the UK and US launches.

Check out our iPhone homepage for all the latest iPhone 4 coverage.