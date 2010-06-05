Apple ready for WWDC

While Apple is most likely still putting the final touches to its WWDC 2010 presentation, by the look of these photos, the Moscone Center in San Francisco is ready for the launch of the Worldwide Developer Conference that starts on Monday.

Adam Jackson, a photographer in San Francisco, just happened to be walking by the Moscone Center West and snapped a series of shots (around 45) of the building "Applefied".

Outside Apple has smacked the usual two big Apple logos (in glorious white) for all to see, while inside the awnings celebrate:

"200,000 Apps on the App Store - The center of the app universe"

Elsewhere inside other posters focus on features of the new iPhone 4.0 OS announced earlier this year. Unfortunately Apple hasn't been silly enough to feature anything that would give the game away: like a picture of a new iPhone.

Pocket-lint will be live from the Apple Steve Jobs keynote event on Monday (6pm UK time) in San Francisco bringing you all the action as it happens. Bookmark our Apple homepage to stay up to date with all the latest news as it breaks.

Do you think they will launch the next iPhone at the conference, will it look like the prototypes we've been seeing on the web already, or has Apple got us excited just so it can release a new version of Safari? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo Credit: Adam Jackson / Flickr

