  Steve Jobs WWDC keynote confirmed, will he reveal 4G iPhone?

Apple has confirmed that Steve Jobs will be hosting the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday 7 June, presumably with the intention of announcing the new iPhone we've being hearing so much about.

Although Apple hasn't confirmed the nature or subject of the keynote speech, it has confirmed that its CEO will be giving the big talk to kick off the week's proceedings.

Even the big man himself is rumoured to have told a fan who emailed him over the weekend that "You won't be disappointed".

The 5-day event running from 7th to 11 June is designed to give developers a chance to see what's what when it comes to developing for Apple devices as well as being the launch bed for the iPhone.

Last year's WWDC saw the launch of the iPhone 3GS, while the year before Apple used the event to launch the iPhone 3G.

Could this year's WWDC see the launch of the 4G iPhone? Have your say in the comments below.