More iPhone 4G details emerge
Leading electronics publication DigiTimes has listed the hardware specifics that we can expect to see in the next-generation iPhone.
For starters, there's double the RAM of the iPhone 3GS at 512MB and, like the 3GS, the modules will be produced by Samsung. This RAM sits alongside an Arm Cortex A8 processor.
The touchscreen will apparently have an astonishing 960 x 640 resolution, making the Nexus One's 800 x 400 seem pretty feeble. This is also double what the 3GS is offering. The display will also be far superior as a result of in-plane switching panels and fringe field switching technology, which can also be found in the HTC Hero. This means wider viewing angles and also better resistance to glare from sunlight.
The device's panel, produced by LG or Prime View, is a third thinner than the 3GS leaving more room for a bigger battery and, as a result, there should be improved battery life.
DigiTimes is saying that iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is preparing to ship 24 million next-gen iPhones from next month, with 4.5 million in June alone.
Be sure to check Pocket-lint out on 7 June, where we'll be bringing you all the latest from Apple's WWDC, and where we'll also be able to confirm if the specs given above turn out to be real or not.
