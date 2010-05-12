Another iPhone 4G caught in the wild

Vietnamese site Taoviet has managed to get its hands on, what looks like at least, the next generation iPhone, often dubbed the iPhone 4G.

The device looks remarkably similar to the one that Gizmodo paid $5000 for and showed off to the world, although the two little screws that were at the bottom of Gizmodo's version have disappeared. This could mean that Taoviet has unearthed a newer prototype.

Taoviet has also stripped the device down revealing two key features that indicate this device is the real deal. Firstly, there is an Apple branded processor inside and there is also a sticker with the term 'N90' printed on it. Supposedly this is Apple's codename for the next generation iPhone.

Have a look at the pictures and let us know what you think. Genuine or not?