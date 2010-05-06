  iPhone 4G to record 720p video?

We here at Pocket-lint love a good iPhone rumour. And we've got a beaut for you today. Sure, it doesn't involve German themed bars and $5000 backhanders but it's still a good 'un. You see, the latest whispers suggest that the next gen iPhone will be capable of recording video at a resolution of 720p. This lends weight to earlier rumours that the next iPhone may be called the iPhone HD and not the iPhone 4G as is being widely touted.

Whether this rumour turns out to be true or not remains to be seen, although be sure to check back on Pocket-lint as we promise to leave no stone unturned in our incessant quest for the truth.

What is obvious though, for the next gen iPhone to make the same sort of impact that its predecessors have, it needs to have some pretty hard-core hardware updates. After all, as the iPhone 3GS is going to run OS 4.0, then users are going to need some viable reasons to upgrade. A micro-SIM and metallic power buttons just won't be enough.

HD video would be a great start, but we'd also like to see a better stills camera. Suggestions of a 5-megapixel snapper with flash would be the least we expect.

But what else? Let us know what you want for your next generation iPhone...

