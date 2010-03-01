  Conservative Party launches election iPhone app

The Conservative party has launched its very own iPhone app in an attempt to connect to the user of the popular smartphone in the run up to the general election in the UK.

The new app, which became available over the weekend, will inform you of the Conservative Party policies and news allowing you to get their view of the story.

Aside from policy information, there is a Call a Friend feature that lets you canvas your mates to voting the way you think they should, and a swing-o-meter game that lets you see what a percentage swing will translate into a Conservative win.

There is a donate page, however the page only gives ways of phoning up the party rather than an in-app purchase.

The app is free and available now.