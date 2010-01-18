Apple files ITC complaint against Nokia
The legal battle between Nokia and Apple has stepped up yet another rung with the news that Apple has now filed a patent-infringement complaint against Nokia with the ITC.
Apple, as did Nokia before it, is petitioning the US International Trade Commission in Washington to try and block imports of its rival's products.
As a recap for those new to this legal saga, Nokia sued Apple over patent infringements in October 2009, Apple then sued Nokia back 2 months later on roughly the same charges.
Nokia then followed up with an ITC complaint, trying to get Apple in trouble with the Commission in December before filing a further suit against Apple stating it's infringing several "implementation patents".
"Nokia will study the complaint when it is received and continue to defend itself vigorously", a Nokia spokesperson told Bloomberg.
"However this does not alter the fact that Apple has failed to agree appropriate terms for using Nokia technology and has been seeking a free ride on Nokia's innovation since it shipped the first iPhone in 2007".
We will keep you posted.
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- Motorola unveils trio of G6 handsets, wants to own the affordable phone market
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
Comments