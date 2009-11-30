Apple looking to take iPhone's Maps app to "the next level"
A recently revealed job vacancy at Apple suggests the company has something up its sleeve for the iPhone's GPS functionality and related mapping applications.
Apple is currently advertising for a a software engineer with "familiarity with anything geo such as mapping, navigation, GPS and location-based services".
In the job description Apple states the role would include working on the iPhone Maps application and "other location-based services on iPhone and iPod touch".
"We want to take Maps to the next level", states Apple, suggesting it's moving away from its existing Google-powered solution and taking the satnav side of things in-house.
Google recently upgraded its mobile mapping solution to offer turn-by-turn directions, and more, but only for its own Android platform, with no immediate plans for an iPhone launch.
In related news, Apple recently advertised for a games developer, leading to speculation about in-house gaming in the iPhone's future.
- OnePlus 6 initial review: All-powerful flagship is better than ever
- This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: All the info on the 2018 Honor flagship
- Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus
- More case leaks show iPhone SE (2018) with notch and Face ID
- Nokia X6 official: Arrives with dual cameras, notch display and budget price tag
- OnePlus 6 deals and SIM-free price: What will the new OnePlus 6 cost?
- OnePlus 6 is official, powerful new flagship covered in glass
- OnePlus 6 launch event: Watch the phone get unveiled again here
- OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20/P20 Pro: What's the difference?
Comments