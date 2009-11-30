  Apple looking to take iPhone's Maps app to "the next level"

A recently revealed job vacancy at Apple suggests the company has something up its sleeve for the iPhone's GPS functionality and related mapping applications.



Apple is currently advertising for a a software engineer with "familiarity with anything geo such as mapping, navigation, GPS and location-based services".



In the job description Apple states the role would include working on the iPhone Maps application and "other location-based services on iPhone and iPod touch".



"We want to take Maps to the next level", states Apple, suggesting it's moving away from its existing Google-powered solution and taking the satnav side of things in-house.



Google recently upgraded its mobile mapping solution to offer turn-by-turn directions, and more, but only for its own Android platform, with no immediate plans for an iPhone launch.

In related news, Apple recently advertised for a games developer, leading to speculation about in-house gaming in the iPhone's future.