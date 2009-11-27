Apple's American Black Friday deals revealed

Following the news we brought you earlier of the UK discounts Apple is offering, the company's American deals have now been revealed.



The discounts are part of the "Black Friday" tradition in the States, where retailers mark the start of the Christmas shopping season after Thanksgiving by offering sales.



Those shopping at the Apple store in the States today can get $101 off an iMac and $101 off a MacBook Pro while the Magic Mouse sees a $5 reduction.



Other price cuts in the one-day-only spectacular see $11 off an iPod nano, $41 off an iPod touch, $21 off Apple TV and $21 off a 1TB Time Capsule.



In the UK the discounts are roughly in line with the American offers - although we're only offered £11 off an iPod touch.