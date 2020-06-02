Leaked images have revealed the new power button menu in Google's next major update to Android.

Google was supposed to unveil Android 11 on 3 June, but it delayed the announcement over the weekend due to the US protests. The software update has been rumoured to feature a new power button menu. And Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Developers has just shared images of it, which he said were sourced from leaked developer documentation provided by Twitter user @deletescape.

Keep in mind XDA-Developers first reported on the new power button menu, including its smart home shortcuts called Quick Controls, last March. But these screenshots finally give eager fans of Android a better idea of what the menu will look like and how it will function when Android 11 finally does become available, whether as a public beta test or as the final version for consumers.

Another image shows that live camera feeds can be shown here, though I bet it will only refresh very very slowly (or on demand whenever the Controls populates.)



H/t @Quinny898 for spotting this pic.twitter.com/I5oV0D1JSr — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 31, 2020

Notice the Power off, Restart, Screenshot, and Emergency are now at the top of the screen above a shortcut to Google Pay, much like the one that arrived on the Google Pixel a couple months ago. This new power button menu can include Quick Controls, which control smart home accessories like lights and locks, as well as payment options and the usual Power off and Restart buttons.

The smart home controls take up much of the screen, and Android Police said you can tap them to turn off or on connected devices. You can also do long presses to view more options or open an app. One of the leaked images shows a smart home camera feed directly in the menu.

It’s currently unknown when Google's Android 11 event - and the launch of the public beta - will be rescheduled