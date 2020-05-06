Android 11 Beta Launch Show: How to watch and what to expect

Google has announced it will launch the first public beta test of Android 11 in June. The company plans to roll out the new release following an online-only event it's calling the Android 11 Beta Launch Show. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch.

Google's online-only event to preview the next release of Android is set to take place on 3 June at 11am ET. It will last until 12pm ET.

Google will post the live-stream video on its website. We hope to embed it here once it's available. The video above is a teaser from Google.

The next major release of the Android operating system is called Android 11. Google was expected to announce a public beta test of this software update, as it does every year for Android, at the Google I/O developer conference in May. That event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Google apparently wants to keep the Android 11 beta release on schedule.

Now, the Android 11 public beta will release on 3 June. It'll include the final SDK and NDK APIs. The Beta 2 release, when Google expects to reach "Platform Stability", is scheduled to launch in July. The Beta 3 release, including builds for final testing, will then roll out in August. This should conclude the public beta-testing phase, and then Android 11 should go live for all to use.

Android VP David Burke wrote in a blog post that Google is moving the public beta's release schedule back by about a month to give everyone "a bit more room" during the coronavirus pandemic - while also keeping itself on track for the final release "later in Q3," he wrote.

Google's Android 11 Beta Launch Show will feature a keynote with Burke and Android's senior director of product management, Stephanie Cuthbertson. There will be a live question-and-answer session, as well. The point is to highlight major new Android 11 features.

For more about the upcoming software update, check out our review of the Android 11 preview that's for developers only.