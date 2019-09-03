Google just pulled the trigger on Android 10.

This is a major software update for Android devices. Every year, Google revamps its mobile operating system with new features, and this year is no different. However, one unique aspect of this particular release is it lacks a dessert-themed name. All previous Android updates had such a name, like Android Pie, Android Oreo, and Android Marshmallow. These names were also in alphabetic order, year after year, but stopped at Android Q.

Google announced Android Q in March, changed it to Android 10 in August, and has allowed beta testers to trial the software before today's official launch for Pixel devices. Thanks to both Google and beta testers in the beta phase, we know nearly every new feature included in Android 10. There's a system-wide dark mode, a Bubbles multitasking feature, and more. Check out what else is new here.

Android 10 starts rolling out from 3 September to all Pixel phones, including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 3A. If you own a Pixel phone, go to Settings > System > System Update to check for the update.

Google has promised it is “working with a number of partners to launch or upgrade devices to Android 10 this year". The initial set - beyond Pixel phones - will likely include the devices supported during the Android 10 beta, so about 15 other handsets. If you own a different Android phone, you will probably have to wait anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

Some devices, including older ones, may not even get the update. We let you know exactly when Android 10 will arrive for your phone here.