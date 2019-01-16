The first leaked build of the next major update to the Android mobile OS has surfaced, and it includes references to a system-wide dark mode.

To be clear, this is a very early version of the software, dubbed Android Q, which XDA Developers managed to spend some time with on a Google Pixel 3 XL. The biggest change it appears to bring is a system-wide dark mode. But there are other tantalising features buried in the build.

Here's everything we know so far.

The latest version of Android might include a dark theme.

When enabled, it will darken colours for some parts of your phone's user interface. A leaked build of Android Q suggested users will be able to enable a dark mode to darken everything from notifications to the settings. This might even extend to apps even if there’s no dark mode to be found within the app. The leaked Android Q build has a developer setting that should allow apps to be controlled and forced to switch.

So, if you already love apps that have a dark mode (like Twitter), then you might be able to have your entire phone and your apps flushed with cool, dark blacks and blues instead of blinding-white backgrounds.

Another major change in Android Q concerns app permission requests. The idea behind this is to seemingly take some of the power away from the permissions users grant to applications. For instance, for an app you might give access to your location, under Android Q, you can set it so that app only has access to your location when it’s in use. It's a minor change, but one that gives you more authority over who has access to your data.

Screen recording is coming to Android, according to the early Android Q build. It’ll be accessed similarly to how you take screenshots: by holding the power button down. It might seem like no big deal, but imagine having this the next time your parents ask how to do something on their Android phones. Instead of trying to explain, you can just easily record your screen, show exactly how, and send the clip to them.

The last notable bit of information from the leaked Android Q build is the appearance of something called "Desktop mode" embedded in the code. The people at XDA weren’t able to get it to function, but it will definitely raise a few eyebrows about what it could potentially entail.

Months before the next major version of Android rolls out to devices with an official dessert-themed name, it's known by a codename. They've been teased in alphabetical order. For instance, Android 9 Pie was Android P. Before that, there was Android Oreo, or Android O. This year is Android Q. There are a few desserts that start with Q, but most of them are from outside the US.

Android Qurabiya

Android Quindim

Android Queen of Puddings

Android Qottab

Android Quesito

Android Queijadinha

Android Quirks

Google could always bend the rules and do something less sweet, such as:

Android Quinoa

Android Quail

Android Quesadilla

Android Quiche

None of these are official, by the way. We're just guessing. What do you think Android Q will be called when it releases?

We expect the first previews of Android Q to drop in March 2019. That’s when the developer previews for Android O and Android P were both released. Google usually doesn't officially release the update for consumers until later in the summer, however, around August 2019.

So, keep checking back around for the latest on the next Android OS update, as more information will likely leak out over the coming months.