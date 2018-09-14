  1. Home
Google will launch its Pixel 3 phones in these three colours

Google Google will launch its Pixel 3 phones in these three colours
- What do you think of the colours?

Google has revealed the colours of its next flagship.

The company is gearing up to launch its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones next month, and we've seen several leaks about the devices, leaving little to the imagination. But the colours these phones will be available in wasn't known, until now, thanks to Droid Life. It spotted a Google-hosted “coming soon” teaser site that shows an outline a smartphone with the company’s G logo at the bottom.

If you click on that logo, the background and colours of the outline will toggle between mint, white, and black. While this isn't definitive evidence of the colours the Pixel 3 might debut with, it does seem to suggest so. Keep in mind llast year's Pixel 2 also came in three colours (white, black, and blue), so it seems like Google is sticking with its three-colour strategy. Again, this hasn't been confirmed.

We do know Google will announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at an event on 9 October. Pocket-lint will be there to cover the show in real-time and provide you with all the latest updates. In the meantime, if you want to see more Pixel 3 leaks and rumours, see our guide here.

