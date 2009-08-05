  Amazon offers shopping app for Android

Following the launch of an app for the iPhone, and RIM's BlackBerry devices, Amazon has now announced the launch of similar software for Android phones.

As well as plain old shopping on Amazon, the app includes the experimental "Amazon Remembers" feature that lets users snap a pic of a product they want and then find a match on Amazon. Alternatively users can scan a barcode, and then get a product match.

"Customers have been requesting an Amazon shopping application on their Android devices and we are thrilled to bring them the Amazon App for Android", said Sam Hall, director of Amazon Mobile.

"In addition to their favorite Amazon shopping features, Amazon App for Android users can use Amazon Remembers to easily keep track of the items they see in their daily lives and even instantly match photos and barcodes to products available at Amazon.com".

"Amazon App for Android" is available in the US as a free download via the Android Market.

