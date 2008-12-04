  Amazon launches photo matching iPhone app

In the States, Amazon.com has launched an interesting application for iPhone and iPod touch.

As well as a standard product finding service, the Amazon app includes an experimental feature called "Amazon Remembers" that lets users take pics of products they might later want to buy.

Amazon says it helps customers "keep track of items they see in their daily lives" and tries to match photos of products to the same or similar products available on Amazon.com.

Customers simply snap photos with their iPhone, the photos are automatically uploaded to Amazon.com, which then tries to find products similar to the ones in the photos.

As soon as the customer receives the results, they can then purchase the item immediately or "remember it" for later in their Amazon account.

The Amazon app is available free from Apple's App Store on iPhone and iPod touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore/.