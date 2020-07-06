Redmi Note 9 Pro gets £60 discount in Amazon sales

There are discounts on some Redmi devices in Amazon's summer sales, including the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It's a great value handset, but Amazon is making it £60 cheaper in the sales.

That means you can get this phone for £189 instead of £249, which is a great deal.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a mid-range handset with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus support for microSD. There's a range of colour options being offered, but the Interstellar Grey is the model that we think looks the best.

You get a 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution on the front with a punch hole camera, while the back of the phone offers up a quad camera system with a 64-megapixel main camera, ultra-wide, macro and depth sensor.

The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI, and offers a great experience for the price.

We rate the Redmi Note 9 highly - and the Redmi Note 9 Pro takes things up a notch.