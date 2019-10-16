  1. Home
Pre-order the Pixel 4 and get a $100 Amazon gift card or a free Chromebook

- Pixel 4 and 4 XL pre-orders are now open

Google recently introduced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and we've already spotted two deals that are hard to ignore. The best part is one is available in the US, while the other is in the UK, so Pocket-lint readers on both sides of the pond can save.

The first deal, for US customers, is available at Amazon. If you pre-order a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, Amazon will give you a $100 gift card. While you're not saving on the phone itself, you could use the gift card to nab yourself a Pixel 4 accessory such as a case or wireless charger. Google also offers $100 when you pre-order from its store, but Amazon obviously has a lot more choices in its inventory.

As for the UK deal, until 28 October, Google will give anyone who pre-orders a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL a free HP Chromebook with their purchase (if they claim it within 14 days). You don't have to buy the phone directly from Google - the offer works at EE, Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, Vodafone, Three, Argos, Harrods, Selfridges, and John Lewis, and others. Google's page has all the details.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are both available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange. Check out our guide on them here.

