Stunning new Essential Phone model debuts as an Amazon exclusive

Essentially really wants you to buy its phone.

So, here's the deal: Essential just announced limited-edition colours of the Essential Phone, which are called Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray, and Copper Black. And they're gorgeous. Now, the company has announced another new version: an Amazon-exclusive “Halo Gray” colour. It looks similar to Stellar Gray, but the unique thing about this device is that it comes with the Alexa app preinstalled.

It features the Stellar Gray model's matte black ceramic, but it has black plastic antenna lines, as well as the light titanium bumpers found on the Pure White model. As for that Alexa app, it can be uninstalled, unlike most bloatware, but this partnership is still certainly interesting. First of all, Amazon has invested in Andy Rubin's startup via the Alexa Fund. Also, it's an Amazon-exclusive smartphone.

In case three new Essential Phone colors weren't enough, today we're unveiling Halo Gray, the first Essential Phone to come with Alexa built-in. Halo Gray is available for pre-order exclusively from Amazon starting today. https://t.co/hkwkBKGypr pic.twitter.com/lDad2xngBq — Essential (@essential) February 16, 2018

Halo Gray is available to preorder from Amazon (US) for $449.99. That's a whopping $150 cheaper than that other new Essential Phone colors. Alternatively, you can buy it in a $499.99 bundle that includes Essential’s 360-degree camera. It will ship on 21 February. If you think you want this phone, you better grab it now, as the price will go up $499.99 -- for just the phone -- starting on 24 February.

Just keep in mind Essential is currently developing a follow-up phone due to debut late this spring or early summer.