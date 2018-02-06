Amazon's discounted Prime Exclusive phones ditch the lock screen ads

The lock screen has become obsolete.

Thanks to facial recognition and fingerprint sensors, most people don't really look at their lock screens anymore. Think about it. You pick up your iPhone X, and bam, you're in your phone. The device's Face ID technology hardly gives you a chance to linger on or check out your lock screen. The same thing goes for speedy fingerprint sensors. As a result of all this, Amazon has had to re-think its phone program.

Amazon has announced that, starting 7 February 2018, it will remove lock screen ads from its discounted Prime Exclusive Phone program. The company said it is doing this so that you can more easily use your phone's fast-unlock technologies. Thus, going forward, devices sold through the program will no longer come with the ads. A software update will also remove them from customers’ existing devices.

Furthermore, you will be able to customise the lock screen wallpaper on your Prime Exclusive phones - something that was not allowed before in order to make room for ads. However, because Amazon doesn't plan to serve up ads any longer, Phonescooper has claimed Amazon will raise the cost of all Prime Exclusive phones by $20 starting 7 February. The phones will still be heavily discounted, though.

Amazon's Prime Exclusive Program launched in 2016 with the Motorola Moto G and the BLU R1 HD, both of which had lock screen ads. However, like Amazon’s Kindle devices, customers could opt out from the ads by paying more. This option - and pricing - varied from device to device. Today, the program offers even more devices, including premium and well-known phones, such as the LG G6 and Moto X4.

The only downside to these reduced phones is that they come with Amazon’s preinstalled apps, like Prime Video and Prime Music, as well as an Amazon Widget, which displays ads and offers. But, hey, if you're an Amazon fanboy, you likely won't mind these one bit.