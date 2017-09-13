Wileyfox offers a free Amazon Echo Dot with every Swift 2 X

While you may be seeing stories about the £999 Apple iPhone X this morning, British smartphone company Wileyfox wants to draw your attention to its much more affordable phone, and a free gift offer that's not to be sniffed at.

That's because for the first 7,000 people to purchase a Wileyfox Swift 2 X from Amazon, they will will receive an Echo Dot completely free of charge. The Swift 2 X is available for £210 and supports Amazon Alexa, as does the rest of the Swift 2 range, allowing you to ask all manner of questions and control various smart home products and other services.

By including an Echo Dot, Wileyfox opens up the controls to the entire family, as anyone can use it. It can also be plugged into a speaker or hi-fi system for voice-controlled music playback.

We've been able to get our hands on a Wileyfox Swift 2 X, and while it's not necessarily the quickest phone in the world, it provides you with an awful lot for your money.

When we last saw it, it was running the very last version of Cyanogen, but since that software no longer exists, the Swift 2 X will be able to support Android Nougat 7.1.2 out the box.

Elsewhere, the Swift 2 X has a 5.2-inch full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and dual-SIM support. Top that off with a metal build and a form factor that's comfortable to hold in one hand, and the Wileyfox Swift 2 X suddenly becomes a tempting proposition.