Amazon's Prime discounted phones scheme adds Nokia 6 and more

- Nokia 6, Moto E4, and more have been added

- Get them reduced, unlocked, and contract-free

- But you'll have adverts on the lock screen

Amazon has a smartphone program, and it's just added five more devices from brands like Nokia and Motorola.

With the Prime Exclusive Phones program, you can get mid-range to low-end smartphones at a discount. However, if you do choose to get a reduced, unlocked, contract-free smartphone through the program, Amazon will serve up adverts and offers on your lock screen. It's a very similar scheme to the one Amazon has with its e-readers and tablets - the Kindle with Special Offers program.

However, while tablet users have the option to remove adverts for a fee, Prime Exclusive Phones will always have adverts. Anyway, the new smartphones now available include the $179 Nokia 6 and $199 Moto E4. Amazon has also added the $199 Idol 5S, $99 A50, and $79 A30 Plus, all three of which are from Alcatel. Now, if you buy the phones elsewhere, you will be paying a higher premium.

The Nokia 6, for instance, costs $229. In our preview of the device, we said there's little about the Nokia 6 that makes it stand-out from other Android phones. However, it's a pure Android experience that follows many of the norms for smartphone design that we're seeing across the board. There's also a certain je ne sais quoi about Nokia's new handset. Perhaps it's nostalgia, or perhaps HMD got it right.

So, if you're looking for a budget Android, know that your choices through Prime Exclusive Phones have just doubled.

