AT&T customers can now send texts through Amazon Echo's Alexa

Amazon Echo users in the US just got a cool skill integration from AT&T.

Starting 18 November, AT&T mobile customers will be able to compose and send text messages using Amazon Echo's Alexa assistant. The integration works with not only the original, canister-sized Echo but also the Echo Tap and Echo Dot.

So, no matter where you are in your house, you can ask Alexa to "have AT&T text [contact's name]", followed by your message. Alexa can store up to 10 contacts. Keep in mind you first need to enable the skill and add contacts to it. For more information on the AT&T Send Message skill, visit AT&T's website starting Friday. Normally, to enable a skill, you must use the Alexa app.

AT&T said it's the first carrier to offer an Alexa skill for SMS. Since the skill is not yet live, it's unclear if Alexa will read your transcribed message before sending it. But the carrier did specify that "content of texts sent by AT&T are determined by Alexa’s reading of your voice commands". In other words, you may want to use the old fashion way of sending a text for important messages.

Standard text messaging and data rates will apply when using AT&T's Send Message skill via Alexa.